WIN: Tickets to see The Lion King remake at Weston's Odeon cinema

JD McCray will voice Simba as a cub. Picture: Disney Enterprises, Inc. ©2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A live action remake of one of Disney's most popular films will hit cinema screens tomorrow (Friday) and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

The Lion King will return to cinemas after it has been given a makeover with an all-star cast lending their voices to the characters and songs which generations of children have grown up listening to.

The Lion King follows the story of Simba, a young cub who idolizes his father King Mufasa.

The young prince prepares to follow his destiny and one day rule over Pride Rock and the plains of Africa.

But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival.

Scar, Mufasa's brother and the former heir to the throne, has plans of his own.

The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's self-exhile.

Simba, with the help from some curious newfound friends, must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The American musical drama is bursting with big names in its line-up, with actor and singer Donald Glover voicing adult Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter voicing adult Nala.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will take on the role of the hilarious duo Timon and Pumbaa respectively.

James Earl Jones will reprise his role as King Mufasa from the original 1994 film, which was transformed into West End and Broadway shows given its enormous popularity.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a set of family tickets each, which comprises of two adults and two children.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on July 25.

