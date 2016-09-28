Odeon to show three Star Wars film... and free tickets can be won

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:43 05 December 2019

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. Picture: CinemaBlend

The Skywalker saga has spanned five decades and will finally come to an end this month with the upcoming episode nine.

To celebrate, Odeon is giving fans the chance to watch a spectacular Star Wars Triple Bill on December 18 from 6pm.

You can re-live the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi before seeing the final battle commence in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which will screen one minute past midnight on December 19.

Three lucky readers have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see this triple bill for free.

The evening will start at 6pm with Star Wars: The Force Awakens which is set 30 years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire. Han Solo and his young allies must face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order.

A 10-minute interval will be followed with Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 9pm, when Luke Skywalker encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force, his peaceful and solitary existence is overturned and he is forced to make a life-changing decision.

Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and General Hux lead the First Order in a battle against Leia and the Resistance for supremacy of the galaxy.

A 31-minute interval leads to the much-awaited Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in which the final battle will commence.

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues for the final time.

* The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer three pairs of tickets to see the triple-bill.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below by 10am on December 12.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.

Q: What is the name of the new Star Wars film?

