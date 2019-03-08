WIN: Tickets to see Yesterday at Weston's Odeon cinema

Imagine a world where no one knew of The Beatles?

A film channelling such an almost unthinkable notion will hit cinema screens tomorrow (Friday).

Yesterday tells the story of Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), a struggling singer-songwriter from Clacton-on-Sea who plays a lot of pub gigs outside of his retail job, and has hit a wall in his creative process.

His dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend and manager Ellie, played by Lily James.

After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to find out nobody else on Earth remembers The Beatles.

With the assistance of his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Kate McKinnon), Jack rises to global fame by performing songs by the band.

However, as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie - the one person who always believed in him.

The film sees two famous faces from the world of British filmmaking combine for the first time - Trainspotting's Danny Boyle will direct the film, while Four Weddings And A Funeral's Richard Curtis wrote the screenplay.

Ana de Armas, Lamorne Morris, Sophia Di Martino and Joel Fry also star.

Global music icon Ed Sheeran also makes a cameo, starring as himself and performing new music for the film alongside some of the Fab Four's most famous tunes.

