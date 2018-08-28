Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Alita: Battle Angel at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 February 2019

Rosa Salazar stars as Alita. Picture: Cinemablend

Archant

A science-fiction epic has burst onto cinema screens this week, and Mercury readers will win tickets to the action.

Alita: Battle Angel was released on Wednesday in both 2D and 3D formats.

The film hails from Japan, where the successful manga spawned a 1990s anime adaptation.

It tells the story of a cyborg heroine Alita, played by Rosa Salazar, who is rescued from a scrapheap by Dr Dyson Ido, portrayed by Christoph Waltz.

Confused and innocent in a violent cyberpunk world, Battle Angel follows Alita as she searches for the secrets of her own past.

She awakens with a disembodied core and has no memory in a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by a technological fall.

Dr Ido gives her a new body and they later discover Alita is more than what she seems and has an extraordinary past.

As she navigates her new life, she battles other machines who are empowered with skills.

The title character is brought to the screen using cutting-edge CGI.

Hollywood heavyweight James Cameron and his long-time collaborator Jon Landau are behind the film.

Sin City’s Robert Rodriguez will direct the film, which had an eye-watering £200million budget.

Starring are Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Michelle Rodriguez.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets each to a 2D screening of their choice.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 14.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition draw, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

