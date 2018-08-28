Win

WIN: Tickets to see Bumblebee at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

A Transformers spin-off has hit cinema screens, and Mercury readers will win tickets to see the action.

Bumblebee was released in cinemas on Boxing Day and stars Hailee Steinfeld in the lead human role of Charlie Watson, a teenager with a passion for fixing cars living in a small California coastal town.

On the cusp of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, Charlie discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. She takes the Volkswagen Beetle home and quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Charlie discovers it is actually an alien robot sent to Earth to carry out a special mission.

The two form a special bond, but Charlie is not the only one interested in her new friend, as government agents and evil Decepticons come looking for him.

The film is set 20 years before the events of Transformers and is the sixth entry into the series.

Bumblebee is the first in the franchise not to be directed by Michael Bay, as Travis Knight has taken the reigns instead, with Bay and Stephen Spielberg in producer roles.

There is plenty of material for fans of the Transformers franchise to get excited about, with a battle taking place on Cybertron between the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime, and the Decepticons in the film’s opening act.

Also starring in Bumblebee is Megyn Price, John Cena, Angella Bassett and Justin Theroux.

Bumblebee will be shown at the Odeon, in The Centre, throughout the week and tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 4.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

