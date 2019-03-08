Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see true-story film Fisherman’s Friends at Weston’s Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 15 March 2019

Fisherman's Friends will be screened in cinemas tomorrow. Picture: Cinemablend

Archant

An uplifting film based on a true story will hit cinemas tomorrow (Friday), and Mercury readers will win tickets to the action.

Fisherman’s Friends is set in Port Isaac, in Cornwall, and focuses on a group of Cornish fishermen who were signed by Universal Records and achieved a top 10 hit with their debut album of traditional sea shanties.

A fast living, cynical London music executive Danny (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a colleague’s stag weekend where he is pranked by his boss, played by Noel Clarke, into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen.

He becomes the ultimate fish out of water, struggling to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families who value friendship and community over fame and fortune.

Attempting to overcome the fishermen’s scepticism about the music business, Danny finds himself drawn into the community, has his integrity tested and ultimately is shown the meaning of loyalty, love and friendship.

As Danny is drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he’s forced to re-evaluate his own rationale and what really matters, ultimately giving him the chance of a different kind of success.

The film stars an ensemble cast headed by James Purefoy and Tuppence Middleton with David Hayman, Dave Johns, Maggie Steed, Sam Swainsbury and Christian Brassington playing key supporting roles.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 21.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Fisherman’s Friends are from which Cornish village?

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

