WIN: Tickets to see Shakespeare play at Weston's Odeon cinema

The Royal Shakespeare Company will perform Measure For Measure. Picture: Royal Shakespeare Company Archant

A William Shakespeare play will be re-enacted on the stage in a live performance.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's performance of Measure For Measure will be shown at Weston's Odeon cinema, in The Centre, on July 31 at 7.30pm.

It tells the story of a young man, Claudio, who gets the girl he intends to marry, Juliet, pregnant.

Under a forgotten old law, the town's police chief, Angelo, has just reinstated, Claudio is arrested and sentenced to death.

Angelo revives other harsh laws and Claudio's friends, Lucio and Froth, are shocked to hear of Claudio's fate.

They agree Lucio should visit Claudio's sister, Isabella, in her convent and persuade her to leave the convent and appeal to Angelo to spare her brother.

However, the young novice nun is compromised by the corrupt official, and she has no idea where to turn for help.

When she threatens to expose him, he tells her no one would believe her.

Shakespeare wrote the play more than 400 years ago, yet it still remains resonant today.

Artistic director, Gregory Doran, directs this new production which stars James Cooney as Claudio, Sandy Grierson as Angelo, Juliet played by Emily Trigg and Lucy Phellps playing Isabella.

The play was believed to have been written in 1603 or 1604, originally published in the First Folio of 1623, where it was listed as a comedy.

Its first recorded performance occurred in 1604.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the screening.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, email address and email address to Measure For Measure competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema about the prize.