WIN: Tickets to see X-Men: Dark Phoenix at Weston's Odeon cinema

Jennifer Lawrence as Raven in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox TM & © 2017 Marvel & Subs. TM and © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. Not for sale or duplication.

A band of superheroes will save the world for potentially the last time, and Mercury readers will win tickets to the action.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix was released yesterday (Wednesday).

It is the first official X-Men film to be released under the Marvel and Disney umbrella, with the franchise facing an uncertain future.

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe in one of their own, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner).

In 1992, nearly a decade after the events of the last film, X-Men: Apocalypse, the X-Men are national heroes going on increasingly risky missions.

Jessica Chastain as Smith in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox Jessica Chastain as Smith in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox

When a solar flare hits them during a rescue mission in space, Jean loses control of her abilities and becomes the Phoenix.

While the X-Men are divided on whether to save or destroy her, a mysterious entity seeks to unleash her.

With Jean spiralling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric which holds the X-Men together.

The group must find a way to unite, not only to save Jean's soul, but to save the planet from aliens who wish to weaponize and rule the galaxy.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter the competition, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on June 13.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

