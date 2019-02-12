Win

WIN: Tickets to see The Aftermath at Weston’s Odeon cinema

Keira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: Cinemablend Archant

A postwar drama with an all-star cast will hit cinema screens this week, and Mercury readers can win tickets.

The Aftermath will be shown at the Odeon from tomorrow (Friday).

Set in post-war Germany in 1946, Rachael Morgan, played by Keira Knightley, arrives in the ruins of Hamburg, Germany, in the bitter winter. She aims to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city.

But, as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover Lewis has made an unexpected decision – they will be sharing the grand house with its previous owner, Stefan Lubert, a German widower portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård.

Naturally, Colonel Morgan must leave to oversee the city’s reconstruction efforts, leaving Rachael and Stefan alone in the house with only the simmering tension to keep them company.

In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.

Based on the novel by Welsh writer Rhidian Brook, The Aftermath is directed by James Kent, who also helmed love-in-wartime drama Testament Of Youth, with the screenplay by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Also starring is Martin Compston, Jannik Schümann, Fionn O’Shea and Tom Bell.

The Aftermath is the second on-screen collaboration between Keira Knightley and Jason Clarke, who played a married couple in 2015’s Everest.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter, simply answer the question below beofre the competition deadline of 10am on March 7.

