Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to see The Aftermath at Weston’s Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 February 2019

Keira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: Cinemablend

Keira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: Cinemablend

Archant

A postwar drama with an all-star cast will hit cinema screens this week, and Mercury readers can win tickets.

Keira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: CinemablendKeira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: Cinemablend

The Aftermath will be shown at the Odeon from tomorrow (Friday).

Set in post-war Germany in 1946, Rachael Morgan, played by Keira Knightley, arrives in the ruins of Hamburg, Germany, in the bitter winter. She aims to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city.

But, as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover Lewis has made an unexpected decision – they will be sharing the grand house with its previous owner, Stefan Lubert, a German widower portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård.

Naturally, Colonel Morgan must leave to oversee the city’s reconstruction efforts, leaving Rachael and Stefan alone in the house with only the simmering tension to keep them company.

In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.

Based on the novel by Welsh writer Rhidian Brook, The Aftermath is directed by James Kent, who also helmed love-in-wartime drama Testament Of Youth, with the screenplay by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Also starring is Martin Compston, Jannik Schümann, Fionn O’Shea and Tom Bell.

The Aftermath is the second on-screen collaboration between Keira Knightley and Jason Clarke, who played a married couple in 2015’s Everest.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

Keira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: CinemablendKeira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: Cinemablend

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter, simply answer the question below beofre the competition deadline of 10am on March 7.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who stars as Rachael Morgan in The Aftermath?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Local boxers lead the way as championship action comes to Weston’s Winter Gardens

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest success

Captain’s Drive-In at Brean brings members back out on course for annual scramble

Brean Golf Club's new captain Trevor Pitt (left) is congratulated by outgoing captain Mike Carter (picJordan Hills)

Council misses out on millions in new homes bonus due to slow developers

North Somerset Council missed out on millions in bonuses.

WIN: Tickets to see The Aftermath at Weston’s Odeon cinema

Keira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: Cinemablend

Weston’s SeaQuarium to remain closed during redundancy consultation

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists