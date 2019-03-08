Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to see The Secret Life Of Pets 2 at Weston's Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 14:55 24 May 2019

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 will be released tomorrow. Picture: Illumination

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 will be released tomorrow. Picture: Illumination

Archant

The second instalment of an animated will hit cinema screens this weekend, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 will be released in cinemas tomorrow (Friday).

It follows on from the 2016 blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.

Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) makes his silver screen return and is coping with some major life changes - his owner Katie, voiced by Ellie Kemper, is now married and has a toddler, Liam.

Max is so worried about protecting the boy he develops a nervous tic.

On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max's anxiety.

Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom.

Meanwhile, crazy-but-cute bunny Snowball, voiced by Kevin Hart, gets delusions of grandeur that he is an actual superhero after his owner Molly starts dressing him in superhero pyjamas.

But when Daisy, a fearless Shih Tzu, shows up to ask for Snowball's help on a dangerous mission, he will have to summon the courage to become the hero he is only been pretending to be.

Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears?

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on May 30.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Scott Bartlett appointed Weston manager

Scott Bartlett. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Revamped shop front for Weston’s WH Smith revealed

The new WH Smith shop in High Street. Picture: Peter Barrington

WIN: Tickets to see The Secret Life Of Pets 2 at Weston’s Odeon cinema

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 will be released tomorrow. Picture: Illumination

Theresa May has ‘acted with dignity and honour’ – Dr Fox pays tribute to departing Prime Minister

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Author ‘proud’ to have published first book

Self-published author Lauren Gallagher with her first book Rise Above. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists