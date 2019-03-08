Win

WIN: Tickets to see The Secret Life Of Pets 2 at Weston's Odeon cinema

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 will be released tomorrow. Picture: Illumination Archant

The second instalment of an animated will hit cinema screens this weekend, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 will be released in cinemas tomorrow (Friday).

It follows on from the 2016 blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.

Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) makes his silver screen return and is coping with some major life changes - his owner Katie, voiced by Ellie Kemper, is now married and has a toddler, Liam.

Max is so worried about protecting the boy he develops a nervous tic.

On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max's anxiety.

Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom.

Meanwhile, crazy-but-cute bunny Snowball, voiced by Kevin Hart, gets delusions of grandeur that he is an actual superhero after his owner Molly starts dressing him in superhero pyjamas.

But when Daisy, a fearless Shih Tzu, shows up to ask for Snowball's help on a dangerous mission, he will have to summon the courage to become the hero he is only been pretending to be.

Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears?

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on May 30.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.