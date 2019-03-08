Win

WIN: Tickets to Andre Rieu's latest concert at Weston cinema

Andre Rieu's concert will be shown at the Odeon cinema. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn. Marcel van Hoorn.

The king of the waltz's latest concert will be shown at a Weston cinema this week.

Andre Rieu's Shall We Dance performance will be screened at the Odeon, in The Centre on July 27 at 7pm.

The Dutch conductor is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the performance.

To enter the competition, answer the following question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Thursday (July 25) or send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Andre Rieu competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

