WIN: Tickets to Andre Rieu's latest concert at Weston cinema

PUBLISHED: 11:35 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 22 July 2019

Andre Rieu's concert will be shown at the Odeon cinema. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn.

The king of the waltz's latest concert will be shown at a Weston cinema this week.

Andre Rieu's Shall We Dance performance will be screened at the Odeon, in The Centre on July 27 at 7pm.

The Dutch conductor is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the performance.

To enter the competition, answer the following question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Thursday (July 25) or send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Andre Rieu competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final. By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition question:

Q: Which conductor will perform Shall We Dance?

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Readers react to complaints over ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

SPORTING MEMORIES: Are you in these sports photos from 2001?

NetballFinal ; Netball Final at Wyvern School Winners Worle (front row) V Wildcats. 25-7-01 N7-37-01-19 MA

IN PICTURES: Weird and wonderful inaugural outside festival in Weston-super-Mare

Theatre Orchard Whirligig event at the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

CCG picks preferred organisation to run £1billion health contract

North Somerset has seen a decline in STIs.

