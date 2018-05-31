Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to whodunit Knives Out at Weston's Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 November 2019

Knives Out was released in cinemas on Wednesday. Picture: Media Rights Capital

Knives Out was released in cinemas on Wednesday. Picture: Media Rights Capital

© 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.

An all-star ensemble cast will feature in a whodunit murder mystery, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

Knives Out was released in cinemas yesterday (Wednesday).

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson, of Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi fame, pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in his latest film.

Knives Out is a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, played by Christopher Plummer, is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

Knives Out was released in cinemas on Wednesday. Picture: Media Rights CapitalKnives Out was released in cinemas on Wednesday. Picture: Media Rights Capital

From Thrombey's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death.

The all-star ensemble cast also includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield and Jaeden Martell.

Director Johnson cited several classic mystery thrillers and mystery comedies as influences on the film, including The Last Of Sheila, Murder On The Orient Express and Death On The Nile.

The film had its worldwide premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and scored rave reviews from critics.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on December 5.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, address, email address and phone number to Knives Out competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final. By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who directs Knives Out?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURES: Football team finally nets permanent home ground

Weston Mendip Football Club players at the official opening of their pitch at the former St John Weston football club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Tickets to whodunit Knives Out at Weston’s Odeon cinema

Knives Out was released in cinemas on Wednesday. Picture: Media Rights Capital

Conservatives on track to win in North Somerset and Weston, polls suggest

John Penrose and Dr Liam Fox.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

Winscombe Tennis Club put on special event in memory of Pete Hucker.

Winscombe Tennis chairman, Suzie Stockwell, displays a plaque in Pete Hucker’s memory.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists