WIN: Tickets to see Brad Pitt's latest film at Weston's Odeon cinema

Brad Pitt stars as Roy McBride in Ad Astra. Picture: 20th Century Fox Archant

An intergalactic adventure has burst onto cinema screens, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

Ad Astra was released in cinemas yesterday (Wednesday).

Set in the near future, Ad Astra follows astronaut Roy McBride, played by Brad Pitt, who feels much more at home in space and isolated from humanity, than with his wife Eve (Liv Tyler).

As he is working on the International Space Antenna, Roy is involved in a major incident caused by The Surge, a series of electrical storms which could threaten humanity if left unchecked and could all be linked to Roy's father, Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), who disappeared 16 years ago while undertaking a doomed mission called Project Lima, which aimed to prove the existence of aliens.

Roy's mission unravels a mystery which threatens the survival of humans on Earth and uncovers secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and its place in the cosmos.

It is the biggest and riskiest journey of his life, but he needs to know what happened, why did his father disappear, and why did his mission go so wrong?

The film is directed by James Gray, who gained critical success from 2017's The Lost City of Z and Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland also form part of the star-studded cast.

Ad Astra is screening at various times at the Odeon, in The Centre, through the week.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

Competition entry