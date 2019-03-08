Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Brad Pitt's latest film at Weston's Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 14:55 19 September 2019

Brad Pitt stars as Roy McBride in Ad Astra. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Brad Pitt stars as Roy McBride in Ad Astra. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Archant

An intergalactic adventure has burst onto cinema screens, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

Ad Astra was released in cinemas yesterday (Wednesday).

Set in the near future, Ad Astra follows astronaut Roy McBride, played by Brad Pitt, who feels much more at home in space and isolated from humanity, than with his wife Eve (Liv Tyler).

As he is working on the International Space Antenna, Roy is involved in a major incident caused by The Surge, a series of electrical storms which could threaten humanity if left unchecked and could all be linked to Roy's father, Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), who disappeared 16 years ago while undertaking a doomed mission called Project Lima, which aimed to prove the existence of aliens.

Roy's mission unravels a mystery which threatens the survival of humans on Earth and uncovers secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and its place in the cosmos.

Brad Pitt stars as Roy McBride in Ad Astra. Picture: 20th Century FoxBrad Pitt stars as Roy McBride in Ad Astra. Picture: 20th Century Fox

It is the biggest and riskiest journey of his life, but he needs to know what happened, why did his father disappear, and why did his mission go so wrong?

The film is directed by James Gray, who gained critical success from 2017's The Lost City of Z and Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland also form part of the star-studded cast.

Ad Astra is screening at various times at the Odeon, in The Centre, through the week.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon in Weston to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets for a screening of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on September 26.

Alternatively, you can send your answer along with your name, address, email address and phone number to Ad Astra competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which actor plays Roy McBride in Ad Astra?

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

