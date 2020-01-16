Win

WIN: Tickets to see Bad Boys For Life at Weston's Odeon cinema

Bad Boys 3 stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Picture: Sony Pictures Archant

The third and final instalment in the Bad Boys series is released on the big screen this week, 25 years after the original Bad Boys made its debut in cinemas in 1995.

The much-awaited Bad Boys For Life is screening at Weston's Odeon Cinema, in The Centre.

Fans are promised a feast of fast-paced action as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their mismatched cop duo roles for the last time.

The plot of the new film sees Lawrence's character Marcus Burnett, now a police inspector, and Smith's character Mike Lowrey in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

The duo are all set to retire but then agree to take on one last job in Atlanta before going their separate ways.

But it is a big job - they have to attempt to take down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel, who is played by Jacob Scipio, best known as the Kerwhizzitor on CBeebies' show Kerwhizz.

A cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature, he is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Lowery.

The pair have to team up with the modern, highly specialised AMMO police unit, led by Lowrey's former girlfriend, to take down the threat, which is sure to lead to plenty of comic bickering.

Other members of the cast include High School Musical alumnus Vanessa Hudgens and Vikings' Alexander Ludwig.

Lawrence and Smith are reunited on the screen for the first time since 2003.

