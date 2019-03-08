Win

WIN: Tickets to see Hellboy at Weston’s Odeon cinema

David Harbour stars as Hellboy. Picture: Mark Rogers Archant

An iconic comic book superhero will return to cinema screens tomorrow (Friday), and Mercury readers can win tickets to the action.

Hellboy will be shown at the Odeon, in The Centre, at various times.

The fantasy superhero film is directed by Neil Marshall and based on the Dark Horse comics character.

It tells the story of the title role, played by David Harbour, who is a demon – summoned in an experiment by the Nazis and Russian sorcerer Rasputin – to turn the tide of World War Two.

The ritual is interrupted by allied forces, guided by scientist Trevor Bruttenholm, who adopts the young Hellboy and takes him under his wing.

Hellboy grows up as one of the good guys, using his stony right hand of doom to ward off supernatural terrors and fighting as part of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence.

Despite his upbringing in the light side, Hellboy is caught between the worlds of the supernatural and the human as he battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

The film is a reboot of the original series, directed by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, and marks the third live-action Hellboy film.

It draws inspiration from the comic books Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt and The Storm and the Fury.

Also starring is Milla Jovovich as Nimue, the blood queen, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 28.

