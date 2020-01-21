Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Kinky Boots The Musical in Weston cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 January 2020

Kinky Boots will be shown at the Odeon. Picture: Matt Crockett

Archant

The performance of a popular Broadway musical will be shown in a Weston cinema.

Kinky Boots The Musical will be shown at the Odeon, in The Centre, at 7pm on February 4.

The musical has been filmed live at the Adelphi Theatre in the heart of London's West End and features songs from Grammy and Tony award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, the book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

The heart-warming story inspired by true events is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth and tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think.

Charlie Price is a factory owner struggling to save his family business and Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

This unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike the world has ever seen.

They are transported from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamour catwalks of Milan, but their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

Kinky Boots is based on the 2005 British film of the same name which was in turn inspired by a 1999 episode of the BBC2 documentary television series, Trouble At The Top.

It followed the true story of Steve Pateman who was struggling to save his family-run shoe factory from closure and decided to produce fetish footwear for men under the brand name, Divine Footwear.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 30.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Kinky Boots competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

The deadline to enter the competition is Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Kinky Boots will be shown at which Weston cinema?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

