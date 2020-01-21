Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see The Grudge at Weston's Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 January 2020

The Grudge returns this year. Picture: Screen Gems

Archant

Supernatural film The Grudge takes to the big screen this week in a twisted new take of the Japanese horror classic.

The Grudge will be shown at the Odeon, in The Centre, at various times during the week.

Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce, the film takes place during and after the events of the 2004 film and its sequels and is the fourth instalment in the American The Grudge film series.

The franchise is based on the Japanese spirit known as an Onryo, which is a spirit who possesses a powerful, malevolent energy after dying in a deep rage.

Often, Onryo are created through brutal, violent deaths and remain behind to tie up the loose ends surrounding their demise and get revenge.

However, they end up taking others who come into contact down in the process and are undiscerning regarding who they hurt.

The main theme behind the franchise is trauma and how, when caught up in it, it can consume a person and affect everyone they touch.

The film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver and follows a police officer who investigates several murders that are connected to a single house.

Much like the original films, the story is told in a non-chronological order through several different storylines.

This remake also explores the curse's ability to attach to people and spaces like a viral infection and how it possibly cannot be defeated.

Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.odeon.co.uk or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to give three readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice. To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 30.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to The Grudge competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

The deadline to enter the competition is Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who directed The Grudge?

