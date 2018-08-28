Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to see Vice at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 January 2019

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice. Photo: Annapurna Pictures

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice. Photo: Annapurna Pictures

Archant

A biopic about the life and times of the most powerful Vice President in American history will hit cinemas next week, and Mercury readers will win tickets to see it.

The latest film from Anchorman and The Big Short director Adam McKay follows the rise and fall of Dick Cheney, Vice President under George W Bush.

Taking a scathing look at his tenure in the White House, Vice stars Christian Bale as Cheney in his most transformative role to date.

Cheney oversaw some of the Bush White House’s most controversial decisions, from leading the United States into the Second Gulf War to the notorious and devastating mismanagement which followed Hurricane Katrina.

Considered by many to be the most powerful Vice President in US history, the film portrays Bush, played by Sam Rockwell, as a puppet president at the whim of the more savvy and calculating Cheney.

Mixing laugh-out-loud comedy with high-stakes political tension, Vice spans 50 years between the Vice President’s innocuous beginnings in Wyoming to his time on the world stage.

Vice also explores the lesser-known events of Cheney’s Vice Presidency, including his complex relationship with his daughter and his accidental shooting of friend Harry Whittington.

With Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfield, Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife Lynne and Alison Pil as his daughter Mary, the all-star cast brings impressive comic chops to a story of global significance.

Making a confident entry into this year’s awards season, Vice garnered six Golden Globe nominations at last month’s awards ceremony, with Bale thanking ‘Satan’ for his Best Actor win.

Bale is hotly-tipped for this year’s Oscars, beating out Bradley Cooper as the bookies’ favourite to win Best Actor.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets to a showing of their choice at the Odeon, in The Centre, throughout the week.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the dedadline of February 1 at 10am.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering the competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who plays Dick Cheney’s wife Lynne?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Careless defending at Truro sees Seagulls remain bottom of National League South

Jennison Myrie-Williams bagged a brace for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Uphill teams serve up some fine wins on busy weekend with leaders Wyvern toppled

Uphill's over-14 girls

WIN: Tickets to see Vice at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice. Photo: Annapurna Pictures

Mental health unit in Weston ordered to improve by Care Quality Commission

The Copse, Beechmount Close, Oldmixon. Requires improvement rating by the CQC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

2,100-year-old ‘national treasure’ loaned to Weston Museum

The Clevedon Torc. Picture: British Museum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists