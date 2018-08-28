Win

WIN: Tickets to see Vice at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice. Photo: Annapurna Pictures Archant

A biopic about the life and times of the most powerful Vice President in American history will hit cinemas next week, and Mercury readers will win tickets to see it.

The latest film from Anchorman and The Big Short director Adam McKay follows the rise and fall of Dick Cheney, Vice President under George W Bush.

Taking a scathing look at his tenure in the White House, Vice stars Christian Bale as Cheney in his most transformative role to date.

Cheney oversaw some of the Bush White House’s most controversial decisions, from leading the United States into the Second Gulf War to the notorious and devastating mismanagement which followed Hurricane Katrina.

Considered by many to be the most powerful Vice President in US history, the film portrays Bush, played by Sam Rockwell, as a puppet president at the whim of the more savvy and calculating Cheney.

Mixing laugh-out-loud comedy with high-stakes political tension, Vice spans 50 years between the Vice President’s innocuous beginnings in Wyoming to his time on the world stage.

Vice also explores the lesser-known events of Cheney’s Vice Presidency, including his complex relationship with his daughter and his accidental shooting of friend Harry Whittington.

With Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfield, Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife Lynne and Alison Pil as his daughter Mary, the all-star cast brings impressive comic chops to a story of global significance.

Making a confident entry into this year’s awards season, Vice garnered six Golden Globe nominations at last month’s awards ceremony, with Bale thanking ‘Satan’ for his Best Actor win.

Bale is hotly-tipped for this year’s Oscars, beating out Bradley Cooper as the bookies’ favourite to win Best Actor.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets to a showing of their choice at the Odeon, in The Centre, throughout the week.

