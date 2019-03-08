Win

WIN: Tickets to The Lehman Trilogy at Weston's Odeon cinema

A live performance of an Olivier Award-nominated play will be broadcasted at a Weston cinema.

The National Theatre's performance of The Lehman Trilogy will be shown at the Odeon cinema, in The Centre, on July 25 at 7pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer one reader a pair of tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter the competition, answer the following question: Which theatre company will perform The Lehamn Trilogy?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Lehman Trilogy competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, visit

www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 18 to enter.

