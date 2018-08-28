Advanced search

Prizes and goodies up for grabs as Cineworld celebrates one-year anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:40 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 25 January 2019

Emma Poppleton. Picture: Jamie Gray

Emma Poppleton. Picture: Jamie Gray

Archant

The anchor of Weston-super-Mare’s Dolphin Square complex celebrates 12 months since opening this weekend – having welcomed tens of thousands of customers.

Cineworld at Dolphin Square. Picture: Jamie GrayCineworld at Dolphin Square. Picture: Jamie Gray

Eight-screen multiplex Cineworld opened one year ago tomorrow (Saturday), and it promises to reward customers with giveaways and freebies throughout the day.

Lucky winners could win movie merchandise, free cinema tickets and food and drink vouchers.

The cinema has shown almost 250 films across 11,316 screenings, while approximately 11,000 portions of sweet popcorn have been served.

General manager Emma Poppleton said: “It’s been an incredible first year and we’ve loved being part of the local community; and welcoming over 178,000 customers through our doors.

Cineworld at Dolphin Square. Picture: Jamie GrayCineworld at Dolphin Square. Picture: Jamie Gray

“On Saturday we’ll be giving away lots of prizes and goodies, so what better way to show our gratitude than giving back to the movie-loving community who have helped support our first year.”

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

SLOUGH PREVIEW: McGregor calls on Seagulls to break Woodspring duck

Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Prizes and goodies up for grabs as Cineworld celebrates one-year anniversary

Emma Poppleton. Picture: Jamie Gray

Family of elderly robbery victim thank public for support

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Careless defending at Truro sees Seagulls remain bottom of National League South

Jennison Myrie-Williams bagged a brace for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Former estate agents set to be turned into Weston town centre’s second micropub

The former Garner-Lamb building has been empty for around 18 months. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists