Prizes and goodies up for grabs as Cineworld celebrates one-year anniversary

Emma Poppleton. Picture: Jamie Gray Archant

The anchor of Weston-super-Mare’s Dolphin Square complex celebrates 12 months since opening this weekend – having welcomed tens of thousands of customers.

Cineworld at Dolphin Square. Picture: Jamie Gray Cineworld at Dolphin Square. Picture: Jamie Gray

Eight-screen multiplex Cineworld opened one year ago tomorrow (Saturday), and it promises to reward customers with giveaways and freebies throughout the day.

Lucky winners could win movie merchandise, free cinema tickets and food and drink vouchers.

The cinema has shown almost 250 films across 11,316 screenings, while approximately 11,000 portions of sweet popcorn have been served.

General manager Emma Poppleton said: “It’s been an incredible first year and we’ve loved being part of the local community; and welcoming over 178,000 customers through our doors.

“On Saturday we’ll be giving away lots of prizes and goodies, so what better way to show our gratitude than giving back to the movie-loving community who have helped support our first year.”