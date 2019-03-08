Advanced search

Win tickets to see Men In Black: International at Weston Odeon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 June 2019

Em (Tessa Thompson) and H (Chris Hemsworth) in Men In Black: International.Picture: Giles Keyte

All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SALE, DUPLICATION OR TRANSFER OF THIS MATERIAL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.**

Seventeen years after the first Men In Black was released, the film series returns and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the latest release.

The highly-anticipated spin-off to the trilogy, Men In Black: International, is set to hit cinema screens later this month.

Adapted from The Men In Black comic book series, the secret organisation of the same name works with extraterrestrial lifeforms on Earth to hide their existence from people.

The original film stars Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, as agents K and J respectively, and in the latest adaptation, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, they tackle the 'biggest and most global threat to date' - an undercover mole at the organisation.

Men In Black: International also features famous faces such as Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson.

The film, directed by F Gary Gray, had a budget of $110million and its production companies include Sony and Columbia Pictures and Image Nation.

Columbia Pictures released the 1997 box office sensation, which grossed more than $589.3million worldwide and received three Academy Award nominations for best art direction, makeup and original score.

The first showing of Men In Black: International will be at Weston's Odeon, in The Centre, on Friday at 5.45pm.

Tickets, priced £4.75, are available from www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/weston_super_mare/141/ or call the box office on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Odeon to offer people three pairs of tickets each to the film this month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year was the original Men In Black film released?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Men In Black:International competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on June 20 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: In what year was the original Men In Black film released?

