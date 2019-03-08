Win tickets to see Men In Black: International at Weston Odeon

Seventeen years after the first Men In Black was released, the film series returns and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the latest release.

The highly-anticipated spin-off to the trilogy, Men In Black: International, is set to hit cinema screens later this month.

Adapted from The Men In Black comic book series, the secret organisation of the same name works with extraterrestrial lifeforms on Earth to hide their existence from people.

The original film stars Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, as agents K and J respectively, and in the latest adaptation, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, they tackle the 'biggest and most global threat to date' - an undercover mole at the organisation.

Men In Black: International also features famous faces such as Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson.

The film, directed by F Gary Gray, had a budget of $110million and its production companies include Sony and Columbia Pictures and Image Nation.

Columbia Pictures released the 1997 box office sensation, which grossed more than $589.3million worldwide and received three Academy Award nominations for best art direction, makeup and original score.

The first showing of Men In Black: International will be at Weston's Odeon, in The Centre, on Friday at 5.45pm.

Tickets, priced £4.75, are available from www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/weston_super_mare/141/ or call the box office on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Odeon to offer people three pairs of tickets each to the film this month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year was the original Men In Black film released?

