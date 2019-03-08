Win tickets to see American film What Men Want at Weston cinema

Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want from Paramount Pictures and Paramount Players. © 2018 Paramount Players, a Division of Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Weston’s Odeon is due to screen the highly-anticipated film What Men Want, and the Mercury is offering people a chance to win tickets to see it.

The film is based on sports agent Ali Davis who wonders how to succeed in a ‘man’s world’, so she drinks a potion which then gives her the ability to read her male colleagues’ minds.

With her new-found powers she looks to outsmart them to sign a basketball superstar, but in the process she puts her friendships and her potential love interest’s relationship ‘to the test’.

What Men Want is an American fantasy comedy starring Taraji P Henson, who is best known for appearing in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Hidden Figures (2016) and Hustle & Flow (2005) films.

Other cast members include Aldis Hodge, who has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, former model Richard Roundtree and many more.

The film was released in America last month which has already grossed more than $59 million.

The movie is directed by Adam Shankman and is based on the well-known film What Women Want which was released in 2000.

It stars actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and the movie made more than $374 million at the American box office almost 20 years ago.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s Odeon to offer readers the chance to win three pairs of tickets to see the film.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: What film is What Men Want based on?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to What Men Want competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter is 10am on March 21.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it. Usual rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

