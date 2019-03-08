Advanced search

Win tickets to see American film What Men Want at Weston cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 March 2019

Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want from Paramount Pictures and Paramount Players.

Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want from Paramount Pictures and Paramount Players.

© 2018 Paramount Players, a Division of Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Weston’s Odeon is due to screen the highly-anticipated film What Men Want, and the Mercury is offering people a chance to win tickets to see it.

The film is based on sports agent Ali Davis who wonders how to succeed in a ‘man’s world’, so she drinks a potion which then gives her the ability to read her male colleagues’ minds.

With her new-found powers she looks to outsmart them to sign a basketball superstar, but in the process she puts her friendships and her potential love interest’s relationship ‘to the test’.

What Men Want is an American fantasy comedy starring Taraji P Henson, who is best known for appearing in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Hidden Figures (2016) and Hustle & Flow (2005) films.

Other cast members include Aldis Hodge, who has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, former model Richard Roundtree and many more.

The film was released in America last month which has already grossed more than $59 million.

The movie is directed by Adam Shankman and is based on the well-known film What Women Want which was released in 2000.

It stars actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and the movie made more than $374 million at the American box office almost 20 years ago.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s Odeon to offer readers the chance to win three pairs of tickets to see the film.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: What film is What Men Want based on?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to What Men Want competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter is 10am on March 21.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it. Usual rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What film is What Men Want based on from the year 2000?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Uphill men serve up perfect display to upset Chew Valley leaders and boost title hopes

Uphill C

Weston begin new campaign with a hard-fought win over Cwm Draig in South Wales

Weston's Vaughan Clarke (centre) celebrates after helping South Glos win the Phil Whiting Trophy

Weston’s SeaQuarium to close

Weston's SeaQuarium will close with immediate effect. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win tickets to see American film What Men Want at Weston cinema

Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want from Paramount Pictures and Paramount Players.

‘WE GOT IT WRONG’ – Councillors call for North Somerset to axe plans for thousands of homes

Councillors are concerned by plans for 'garden villages'.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists