Win tickets to see sing-along Grease film screening at Weston venue

A cinema sceening of Grease will be shown at Westons Winter Graden this month.Picture: IMDB IMDB

A classic film which will whisk viewers back to the summer romance of 1958, Grease, will be screened in Weston next week, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the sing-along show.

One of the most successful romantic movies of all time will be shown on a big screen at the Winter gardens.

A sing-along version of the movie will be screened on an LED screen, and there will be prizes for the best-dressed T-Bird and Pink Lady on the night.

Grease was released in the UK in 1978 and tells to story of friendships, romances and the adventures of a group of high school teenagers, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds, in the 1950s.

The film is also based on the 1971 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

The movie follows the lives of Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson, (Olivia Newton-John) when their paths intertwine at Rydell High School after they fell in love on a summer holiday.

Good-girl Sandy and greaser Danny will now have to decide if they can rekindle their romance since returning to the real world.

At the event, there will be hot dogs and popcorn served several Grease-themed cocktails available.

There will also be the option to book a table with an American-style food platter for table-seated guests.

The cinema screening will be shown at The Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on July 20 from 7.30-11.55pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/reaperevents/266648

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Winter Gardens to offer people two pairs tickets each to see the cinema screening this month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: What year was the film Grease released?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Grease competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 18 to enter.

