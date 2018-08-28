Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Aquaman at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 09:58 15 December 2018

Aquaman will be screened at the Odeon. Picture: CinemaBlend

Aquaman will be screened at the Odeon. Picture: CinemaBlend

Archant

An action-packed superhero adventure comes to cinema screens next week, and Mercury readers will win tickets to see it.

Aquaman was released yesterday (Friday) at the Odeon, in The Centre, and stars Jason Momoa in the title role.

The film spans the vast underwater world of the seven seas and reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime, one which will force him to face who he really is.

He discovers he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people against his half-brother, Orm, who seeks to unite the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface world.

An all-star cast also includes Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews and Willem Dafoe in supporting roles.

James Wan, director of the Saw and Conjuring movies, will helm the film and the scrip was written by Gangster Squad’s Will Beall.

Aquaman is the first DC Extended Universe (DCEU) theatrical release since 2017’s Justice League.

It is the third live-action theatrical film featuring the title character, and the first full-length feature film centred around him.

Aquaman possesses the ability to manipulate the tides of the ocean, communicate with other aquatic life, swim at supersonic speeds, and possesses superhuman strength.

The film is based on the DC Comics character created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

It is set to be one of the DCEU’s highest grossing entries, after taking more than £26million in its opening weekend at the box office in the United States.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three lucky readers a pair tickets each to a screening of their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question before the competition deadline of 10am on December 21.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

