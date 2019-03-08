Advanced search

Find out 'who shot first' at Weston Comic Con this bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 August 2019

Stars of Time Comic Con at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time Comic Con at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Stars of Time comic con will return to the Tropicana this weekend for a two-day extravaganza of competitions and stars of stage and screen.

Among the celebrity guests appearing this year are 'Nasty Nick Cotton' John Altman, as well as Katy Manning, John Levene and Wendy Padbury from Doctor Who.

Star Wars fans will be able to answer the question of whether Han really did shoot first, as Paul Blake who played Greedo will be meeting fans, as well Rogue squadron member Richard Oldfield from The Empire Strikes Back.

There will also be a Cosplay Parade along the promenade at 12.30pm full of characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Doctor Who and much more besides.

A selection of iconic vehicles including the Batmobile and the Mystery Nachine will also be on display.

The comic con is on Sunday and Monday, from 10am-5.30pm.

Tickets priced £4-£18, are available at www.starsoftime.co.uk

