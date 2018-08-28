Win tickets to How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 February 2019

Fans of How To Train Your Dragon can win one of two family tickets to the latest movie in the winning franchise, which is showing at the Odeon in Weston.

In How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Hiccup is the chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid – and the young rider has fulfilled his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia.

The arrival of an untamed female Light Fury draws Toothless away from the village.

Her arrival coincides with the biggest threat the village has faced and Hiccup and Toothless must leave their home to journey into the hidden world.

Toothless and Hiccup are forced to make impossible decisions to save their kind.

The How To Train Your Dragon franchise from DreamWorks Animation has captured the hearts of movie fans of all ages.

Billed as the most astonishing chapter yet, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will see Toothless and Hiccup fighting together to protect everything they hold dear.

The tale began with the unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon and it has blossomed into an epic adventure spanning their lives.

Series director Dean DeBlois returns for the latest installment alongside the all-star cast including Cate Blanchet, Gerard Butler, Kit Harington, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel and Kirsten Wiig.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon in Weston to give readers the chance to win one of two family tickets – for four people – to a showing of How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Q: What is the name of the chief and ruler of Berk?

