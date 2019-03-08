Win tickets to see Eddie Redmayne star in 'thrilling' adventure

A daredevil pilot and a weather scientist land themselves in an epic fight for survival in a new adventure film which sees them exploring the world in a hot-air balloon.

The Aeronauts debuted in cinemas this week, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

The movie, which is based on Richard Holmes' 2013 book Falling Upwards: How We Took To The Air, boasts a top-class cast including Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren, played by Jones, teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of weather and fly to heights never reached.

The pair break records and make a series of scientific discoveries, but they encounter many physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as their ascent to uncharted heights becomes a fight for survival.

The film has been well received by critics, with review bible Rotten Tomatoes reporting: "Thrilling visuals and the substantial chemistry of its well-matched leads make The Aeronauts an adventure well worth taking."

Redmayne is a winner of Academy, Tony, Olivier, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards, making him one of the finest actors in the world, while Jones is also a multi-award winning performer - meaning viewers will not be disappointed.

