Win tickets to see Eddie Redmayne star in 'thrilling' adventure

PUBLISHED: 07:59 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 08 November 2019

Win tickets to see The Aeronauts in Weston-super-Mare.

Archant

A daredevil pilot and a weather scientist land themselves in an epic fight for survival in a new adventure film which sees them exploring the world in a hot-air balloon.

The Aeronauts debuted in cinemas this week, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

The movie, which is based on Richard Holmes' 2013 book Falling Upwards: How We Took To The Air, boasts a top-class cast including Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren, played by Jones, teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of weather and fly to heights never reached.

The pair break records and make a series of scientific discoveries, but they encounter many physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as their ascent to uncharted heights becomes a fight for survival.

The film has been well received by critics, with review bible Rotten Tomatoes reporting: "Thrilling visuals and the substantial chemistry of its well-matched leads make The Aeronauts an adventure well worth taking."

Redmayne is a winner of Academy, Tony, Olivier, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards, making him one of the finest actors in the world, while Jones is also a multi-award winning performer - meaning viewers will not be disappointed.

Tickets are available online at www.odeon.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon, in The Centre, to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Aeronauts at a time of their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to The Aeronauts competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on November 14.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: James Glaisher is played by which popular British actor in The Aeronauts?

