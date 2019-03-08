Free Red Joan cinema tickets to be won

Win

A story about love and loyalty featuring one of the world’s most famous actors will be played out in cinemas this week.

Dame Judi Dench stars in Red Joan, which will be released nationwide tomorrow (Friday).

It focuses on the life of Joan Stanley, who at the start of the film appears to be like any other woman in her twilight years.

Retired, living in a comfortable town suburb, life appears straight-forward for Joan.

That is until she is arrested by MI5 and accused of providing intelligence and official secrets to the Soviet Union.

The film cleverly flicks between two time periods, with Sophie Cookson starring as the younger Joan for the pre-war scenes, and Dench in the modern-day action.

While Dench is more accustomed for leading spy teams through her James Bond work, she takes on the opposite role this time around.

Joan is accused of having passed on crucial details to the East in 1938 while at physics student at the University of Cambridge.

There she had fallen madly in love with young communist supporter Leo Galich (Tom Hughes) and her nuclear research was a crucial piece of work with the whole of Europe on the cusp of a second major conflict in the space of 25 years.

Red Joan, which is directed by Trevor Nunn, is based on a true story and promises to be a gripping film centred on morality and romance.

