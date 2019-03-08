Win tickets to FBI thriller at the Odeon

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 August 2019

Joel Kinnaman stars as Pete Koslow in The Informer.

FYZZ FACILITY

A former special ops soldier's world is turned upside down in The Informer when he sent to prison after a fight to protect his wife.

Joel Kinnaman stars as the former soldier, Pete Koslow, who is given a chance for early release by working undercover to infiltrate the Polish mob's drug trade in New York.

Desperate to return to his wife (Ana de Armas) and daughter, Koslow agrees to become an informant for crooked FBI agents Wilcox (Rosamund Pike) and Montgomery (Clive Owen).

Koslow uses his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York.

When the operation results in the death of an undercover cop from the New York City Police Department (NYPD), Koslow finds himself caught in a war between the mob and the FBI.

Koslow is sent back to Bale Hill Prison - under the orders of The General - to lead a drug operation from the inside.

The FBI agrees this is the only way for Koslow to win his early release and return to his family.

But the mission becomes a race against time when the drug deal goes wrong and threatens to identify him as a mole.

Koslow formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City's most powerful organisations — the mob, the NYPD and the FBI - in order to save himself and his family.

Andrea Di Stefano directs the high-octane film, which is showing at the Odeon, in The Centre.

The Odeon in Weston-super-Mare has teamed up with the Mercury to give readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to the film.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

