Win tickets to see It Chapter Two at the Odeon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 September 2019

Pennywise is deadlier than ever when he returns to Derry in It Chapter Two.

Archant

Murderous clown Pennywise is back to wreak terror on the town of Derry in It Chapter Two.

The Losers' Club reunite to fight Pennywise in It Chapter Two.The Losers' Club reunite to fight Pennywise in It Chapter Two.

Every 27 years, evil revisits the town of Derry in Maine, and this time it is personal.

The Losers' Club defeated the creepy clown in the first film, It, and banished him from Derry - but the friends reunite as adults for the second chapter as Pennywise returns and starts stealing children to satisfy his craving.

It Chapter Two is showing at the Odeon in Weston, for fans who can stomach the blood-soaked tale, which has been adapted from Stephen King's novel.

The plot follows on from the first film, where seven young outcasts overcome their personal fears to battle the shape-shifting entity who preys on the town's children.

The members of the Losers' Club are all grown up and leading separate lives, but Pennywise's return sees them reunite to protect the town from his murderous ways.

Mike, now played by Isaiah Mustafa, is the only member to have remained in the haunted town and he calls the others home to make good on their pledge to defeat Pennywise, whatever it takes.

However, Pennywise has become even more deadly and the friends must face their greatest fears to fight off the clown once and for all.

Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain and group leader James McAvoy play the adult Losers' Club in the film, while Bill Skarsgard returns to play the hideous Pennywise.

It Chapter Two is directed by Andy Muschietti and promises even more terror and torment than ever before.

The Odeon has teamed up with the Mercury to give readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to a screening of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Q: Who plays Pennywise?

