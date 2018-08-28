Win tickets to Mary Queen Of Scots

Margot Robbie stars as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots. Picture: Parisa Tag © FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Historical drama Mary Queen of Scots is showing at Weston’s Odeon this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The riveting film stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as her cousin Elizabeth I.

Mary Queen Of Scots is set in the late-16th century when Elizabeth I rules England.

Her cousin Mary has been living in France, but returns to Scotland at the age of 18 to reclaim the Scottish throne.

Her bastard half-brother, the Earl of Moray – played by James McArdle – has been Scotland’s regent in Mary’s absence.

Her return to Britain is seen as a challenge to her cousin, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth has never married or had children and Mary is a legitimate challenger to her throne, especially if she produces an heir.

Mary and Elizabeth begin a long correspondence through their advisors.

The women are both attempting to rule in a world dominated by patriarchal men

The cousins fear and admire each other, but their hope for two kingdoms united will ultimately collapse into war.

When Mary gives birth to a child who would be heir to both Scotland and England, Elizabeth is forced to go to war to protect her crown.

The film is directed by Josie Rourke and has been nominated for three BAFTA awards including best supporting actress.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to give readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets for a showing of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question. Who plays Elizabeth I in Mary Queen Of Scots?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and contact details, to Mary Queen Of Scots competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW, by 10am on Monday.

You can also enter the competition for free online by visiting www.westonmercury.co.uk

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.