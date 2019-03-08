Win tickets to see Pet Sematary at the Odeon

Pet Sematary is showing at the Odeon in Weston. Archant

A horror story from the twisted mind of novelist and screenwriter Stephen King is creeping onto the Odeon’s screens this week to terrify movie-goers.

Pet Sematary is widely considered to be one of King’s scariest books, and this latest adaptation will leave cinema fans peeping out from behind their hands.

The story follows Dr Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who moves from Boston to rural Maine with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children.

When Louis’s daughter Ellie goes exploring in the woods near their new home, she discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden in the forest.

The local landmark is known as Pet Sematary, where local children are allowed to bury their dead pets following a superficial pagan ritual.

However, whatever is laid to rest in the graveyard does not stay dead for long – and they do not come back the same.

When the family cat Church is killed by a truck, Louis attempts to shield his daughter Ellie from her pet’s death, by burying its body in the Pet Sematary and telling her it ran away.

Louis turns to his unusual neighbour Jud Crandall (John Lithgow) for help, but their actions release an unimaginable and ancient evil, leading to horrific consequences.

Pet Sematary is directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, who previously directed 2014’s Starry Eyes.

The film is not the first adaptation of King’s novel.

Pet Sematary was first adapted for the screen by Mary Lambert in 1989 in a film starring Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne and Denise Crosby.

Lambert followed it up with Pet Sematary Two in 1992, which starred Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards and Clancy Brown.

