Win tickets to see Dumbo

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 March 2019

Win tickets to see Dumbo at the Odeon in Weston.

Win tickets to see Dumbo at the Odeon in Weston.

©2018 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney favourite Dumbo swoops into the Odeon in Weston-super-Mare this week.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the new live-action feature film starring a young elephant who discovers he can fly.

The film is directed by Tim Burton and stars Lucy DeVito, Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

Holt Farrier (Farrell) is a former circus star whose life has been turned upside down when he returns from the war.

Circus owner Max Medici hires Holt to care for a newborn elephant whose huge ears are ridiculed by audiences at the struggling circus.

But when Holt’s children discover Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V A Vandevere (Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (Green) set their sights on making the little animal a star.

Dumbo is the latest in a string of Disney movies which are being remade for new generations, including The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Aladdin.

Burton – who has directed a host of hit films including Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Alice In Wonderland, Corpse Bride and Edward Scissorhands – is renowned for his dark and artistic style so audiences can expect some more melancholy moments amid the magic.

The little elephant is guaranteed to win over a new generation of fans in this heartwarming movie.

The Odeon has teamed up with the Mercury to give readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to see the film.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

