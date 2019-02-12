WIN tickets to see Fighting With My Family

Fighting With My Family has earned rave reviews.

The quest to become a heralded wrestling superstar is the subject of a hotly-anticipated film, and the Mercury has free pairs of tickets to give away to lucky readers.

Fighting With My Family has debuted in cinemas, promising high-octane action and a thrilling experience for wrestling fans.

The comedy drama, based on a true story, focuses on a family of wrestlers from Norwich and their children’s dream to becoming stars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Saraya Bevis, played by Florence Pugh, is the daughter of two wrestling-mad parents, and, since the age of 13, she has been taking part in their amateurish shows touring social clubs and village halls.

Her performances catch the eye of a WWE scout, and she wins a coveted spot on a training camp in Florida, where she has the chance to win a contract with the company.

She adopts the alias Paige and climbs the ranks but soon finds life thousands of miles away from her Norfolk home difficult. The trials and tribulations along the way push her to the brink of giving up on her dream before it has even begun.

But she digs deep and earns a spot on the WWE roster before being handed a dream shot at the women’s title, but can she capitalise?

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Vince Vaughn, Nick Frost and Dwayne Johnson – also known as WWE hero The Rock – while it was directed by British comedy legend Stephen Merchant.

