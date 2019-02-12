Win tickets to Instant Family at Weston’s Odeon

Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg star in Instant Family. Picture: Hopper Stone/SMPSP © 2018 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

A married couple reluctant to start a family become parents to three complex kids overnight in a highly-rated comedy-drama.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Instant Family debuts in cinemas today (Thursday), and the Mercury has three pairs of tickets to give away to lucky winners.

Mark Wahlberg stars as part of a couple often mocked by loved ones for their unwillingness to finally settle down and have children take the plunge and start a family. Pete Wagner and his wife Ellie – played by Rose Byrne – succumb to pressure from their loved ones and consider adoption.

Their family’s doubts remain, though, and partly motivated by spite the Wagners decide to adopt three complex siblings – Lizzy, Juan and Lita – who conspire to act out and make their new parents’ lives difficult.

After months of dedication, Pete and Ellie make progress with their children and they appear on the road to building a happy family. But the prospect of the children’s biological drug-addict mother returning from prison and taking the kids back throws a spanner in the works.

Will they be able to stay together, or will Pete and Ellie lose the family they never knew they wanted?

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Instant Family at a time of your choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Instant Family competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on February 21.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry