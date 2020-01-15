WIN: Tickets to La Bohème at Weston's Odeon

The Royal Opera Houses La Bohéme will be screen at Westons Odeon this month.Picture: Johan Persson Johan Persson

A performance of La Bohème will be screened at Weston's Odeon on January 29 at 8pm.

Directed by Richard Jones, the show was performed at London's Royal Opera House in 2017.

Composed by Giacomo Puccini, La Bohéme is an opera about young love in 19th-Century Paris, which is filled with comedy, romance and tragedy.

The cast features former members of London's Royal Opera Jette Parker Young Artists' Programme.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Odeon to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 23.

Where is La Bohéme being screened in Weston?

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

