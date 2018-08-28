Win tickets to see Laurel & Hardy film in Weston

A film chronicling the storied careers of an iconic comedy double act hits cinemas this week, and the Mercury has three pairs of tickets to give away.

Stan & Ollie – a biopic on legendary duo Laurel and Hardy – debuts tomorrow (Friday), and readers could watch the film for free thanks to our ticket competition.

Stan Laurel – an Englishman – and American Stan Hardy were a huge Hollywood hit in the 1930s and 1940s, earning superstar status for their rib-tickling slapstick shows.

The pair starred in more than 100 films together and they are widely regarded as one of the best double acts ever seen.

A top-quality cast has been assembled for the comedy-drama, with Steve Coogan and John C Reilly playing Laurel and Hardy respectively.

Coogan is best known for his performances as bumbling broadcaster and wannabe celebrity Alan Partridge, which remain immensely popular more than two decades after the character debuted.

Reilly has enjoyed a long career on the big screen, and is most famous for his performances in Step Brothers, Chicago and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Coogan and Reilly working in tandem promises to deliver plenty of laughs, but also an accurate portrayal of slapstick masters Laurel and Hardy.

Tickets are available to purchase online by logging on to www.odeon.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Stan & Ollie on the big screen at a time of your choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Stan & Ollie competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on January 18.

