Advanced search

Win tickets to see The Favourite in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 January 2019

James Smith and Nicholas Hoult in the film THE FAVOURITE. Photo by Atsushi Nishijima. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

James Smith and Nicholas Hoult in the film THE FAVOURITE. Photo by Atsushi Nishijima. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

© 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

A story focusing on the bitter behind-the-scenes politics between two cousins desperate for power will be told in a new film, and the Mercury has three pairs of tickets to give away.

The Favourite will see the pair jockey to be court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne in the early 18th century.

In 1708, Britain is at war with the French and Queen Anne, played by Broadchurch star Olivia Colman, is in frail health due to gout.

She is a complicated character, showing little interest in governing and instead preferring to indulge in more eccentric activities, such as racing lobsters and playing with her beloved rabbits.

Her confidant, advisor and secret lover Sarah Churchill the Duchess of Marlborough – portrayed by Rachel Weisz, who scooped an Academy Award for her role in The Constant Gardener – effectively rules the country by the confidences she passes to the Queen.

Meanwhile, Abigail Hill – played by La La Land star and Oscar-winner Emma Stone – Sarah’s impoverished younger cousin, arrives at court in search of employment.

She is first forced to do menial work as a scullery maid in the palace but, after seeing the Queen’s worsening condition, starts to win the favour of the royal.

But will it be enough for Abigail to climb ahead of her cousin in the palace’s complex hierarchy?

Tickets to see the film are available online by logging on to www.odeon.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Favourite at a time of your choice.

To enter, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer along with your name, address, email address and phone number to The Favourite competition, Weston, Worle & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, North Somerset, BS23 1LW or online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

This competition will close at 10am on January 11.

Entries received after this time will not be entered into the prize draw.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which Oscar-winning actress plays Abigail Hill in The Favourite?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Can you identify this Weston man?

The man frequents Weston’s town centre. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

BMW car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

The BMW which was stopped in Ipswich after it was found to have seven people sitting in the back seat. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Relegation looms large as costly errors see Weston defeated again

Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Win tickets to see The Favourite in Weston-super-Mare

James Smith and Nicholas Hoult in the film THE FAVOURITE. Photo by Atsushi Nishijima. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

Hotel’s cash donation to help charity find another base

Ann Ramsey and Mehmet Kandemir. Picture: Cadbury House

Care home sorry for failures highlighted by inspectors

The Russets in Sandford.

Couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Tony and Brenda Pye celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists