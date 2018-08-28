Win tickets to see The Favourite in Weston-super-Mare

A story focusing on the bitter behind-the-scenes politics between two cousins desperate for power will be told in a new film, and the Mercury has three pairs of tickets to give away.

The Favourite will see the pair jockey to be court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne in the early 18th century.

In 1708, Britain is at war with the French and Queen Anne, played by Broadchurch star Olivia Colman, is in frail health due to gout.

She is a complicated character, showing little interest in governing and instead preferring to indulge in more eccentric activities, such as racing lobsters and playing with her beloved rabbits.

Her confidant, advisor and secret lover Sarah Churchill the Duchess of Marlborough – portrayed by Rachel Weisz, who scooped an Academy Award for her role in The Constant Gardener – effectively rules the country by the confidences she passes to the Queen.

Meanwhile, Abigail Hill – played by La La Land star and Oscar-winner Emma Stone – Sarah’s impoverished younger cousin, arrives at court in search of employment.

She is first forced to do menial work as a scullery maid in the palace but, after seeing the Queen’s worsening condition, starts to win the favour of the royal.

But will it be enough for Abigail to climb ahead of her cousin in the palace’s complex hierarchy?

