Win tickets to horror film Us at the Odeon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 March 2019

A family are terrorised by four masked figures in the latest horror by Jordan Peele.

A group of doppelgangers terrorise a family in a new horror showing at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon this week.

Us follows Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, and their son and daughter, as they head to the beach for a holiday.

The family are looking forward to taking time out from their busy lives and having some fun with their friends the Tyler family.

They head to the beachfront home where Adelaide grew up.

But Adelaide is troubled by a traumatic experience from the past and she grows increasingly concerned something bad is going to happen.

Her fears are soon realised when darkness falls and four masked figures appear at their driveway.

These terrifying and grotesque figures look and think like Adelaide and Gabe’s family and they will not stop until they have killed them and their children.

The Wilsons have to fight to survive – but they are their own worst enemies as the doppelgangers know how they think and behave.

Us is the latest horror from Jordan Peele, the writer and director of Get Out.

Peele won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 2018 for Get Out.

The critically-acclaimed film also received Oscar nominations best picture, best actor – Daniel Kaluuya – and best director.

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to give readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to see Us at The Centre.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema about it.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

