Win tickets to Shaun The Sheep Movie

Shaun the Sheep is back on the big screen this week in a sci-fi comedy adventure.

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is showing at the Odeon in Weston and two free family tickets are up for grabs.

Fans can expect to see Shaun up to his usual schemes and tricks, which are continually thwarted by an exasperated and overworked Bitzer.

Shaun and the rest of the flock find themselves making a new friend when strange lights appear over the quiet town of Mossingham. The lights herald the arrival of a visitor from a distant galaxy who has lost control of her spaceship.

When the impish and adorable alien crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun jumps at the chance of some fun and adventure.

He makes it his mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organisation can capture her.

Can Shaun and his flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it is too late?

The heart-warming comedy will take viewers on an exciting sci-fi adventure from Mossy Bottom Farm all the way into deep space, via a car wash.

The film is directed by Richard Phelan and Will Becher and written by Jon Brown and Mark Burton.

Burton directed the hugely popular Shaun The Sheep Movie which hit the big screen in 2015.

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is set to thrill fans as the much-loved characters enjoy some hilarious exploits with their new friend.

