Win

Win tickets to see Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker. (c) 2019 and TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

In the final cinematic event of the year, episode nine of the Skywalker story is now on the big screen, bringing an end to the saga which began in 1977 with A New Hope.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Odeon, in Weston, is celebrating with free tickets for two lucky readers.

Information about Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has been closely guarded with episode nine set one year after the events of The Last Jedi which was the only film to directly follow its predecessor, picking up right where the last movie left off.

At 141 minutes, it is the second longest runtime in the franchise, just behind The Last Jedi.

Episode nine features Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, despite the actresses' death in December 2016.

The Rise of Skywalker. The Rise of Skywalker.

At the time of her death Disney claimed that her character would not be recast or duplicated using CGI and they have kept their promise by using archive footage for Leia's scenes. Her scenes have been described by JJ Abrams as the heart of the movie.

Of course the film will feature C-3PO and R2-D2, the sparring droids who are the only characters to have appeared in all nine of the movies.

Wookiee warrior, Chewbacca, is also back.

Episode nine also stars a new droid named D-O as well as the introduction of Naomi Ackie as Jannah, a feisty new ally of the Resistance.

Fans will be pleased to learn that the film features dozens of classic ships and designs from previous Star Wars films including B-wings, I-Wings and Imperial Star Destroyers.

It looks as though both the First Order and the Resistance are preparing with every weapon they have for a climatic confrontation for supremacy of the galaxy.

The Odeon has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to a showing.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below by 10am on December 19.

You can also enter the competition online by logging on to www.westonmercury.co.uk

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry