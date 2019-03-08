Advanced search

Win tickets to the Joker

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 October 2019

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Joker in Tod Phillips' biopic.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Joker in Tod Phillips' biopic.

Batman's twisted arch-nemesis is creeping back onto our screens in the Joker, which is showing at the Odeon this week.

The film explores the life of Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who is disregarded by society.

Joker is set in the 1980s and follows Fleck as he cares for his ailing mother and flounders as a stand-up comic.

Viewers see the titular character turn to a life of crime and chaos after being rejected by audiences and failing as a comedian.

Warner Brothers described the film as 'not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale'.

Unlike many comic book adaptations, it does not feature battles with superheroes, but examines the life of a broken man who descends into madness.

Joker is a standalone story, not seen before on the big screen, and the film has received several Oscar nods.

It also picked up the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year.

Phoenix immersed himself in the character to prepare for the role and lost 52 pounds to become the Joker.

He is the latest respected actor to take on the role, with the late Heath Ledger winning an Oscar for his performance as the character in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight in 2009.

Jack Nicholson played the terrorising clown in Tim Burton's Batman in 1989, while Jared Leto played the evil madman in 2016's Suicide Squad.

The biopic is directed by Todd Phillips and produced by Martin Scorsese and also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz.

