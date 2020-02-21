Advanced search

World Book Day returns next month

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 February 2020

Walliscote Pri World Book Day 07,03,19

Walliscote Pri World Book Day 07,03,19

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Libraries across North Somerset are inviting families to celebrate World Book Day with them next month.

The annual celebration of reading, books, authors and illustrators runs from March 2-8 at libraries across the district.

Library staff and volunteers will be sharing stories at free Bookstart Rhymetimes and story-time events throughout the week, suitable for children aged 0-4 years old.

Rhymetime takes place on Monday, March 2, in Yatton Library, at 9.30am, and on Friday, March 6, in Pill Library, at 9.30am.

Story times will take place on Tuesday, March 3, in Clevedon Library at 11.15am. On Thursday, March 5, they will take place in Nailsea Library, at 2pm, Portishead Library at 2.15pm and Yatton Library at 2.30pm.

Children are welcome to come dressed as their favourite characters from the wonderful world of fiction at any of these events.

