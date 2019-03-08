Advanced search

Family-friendly cycling festival for North Somerset village

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 April 2019

The Gert Lush will take place on May 19. Picture: Patrick Collerton

Archant

A day of retro cycling and a jamboree will come to Long Ashton next month.

The Gert Lush will take place on May 19, meeting at the community centre, in Keedwell Hill, from 9am-5.30pm.

The family-friendly festival is open to both vintage riders and those who want to try a longer excursion into the countryside.

A free, accompanied four-mile ride for kids will take place, plus a 34-mile jaunt and a 65-mile route across the Chew Valley to Cheddar Gorge are also on offer.

For non-cyclists, a vintage jamboree will run from 1-5.30pm at the centre.

Riders will be serenaded by The Barley Rye Choir and a tango dancing troop.

Beer from Stroud Brewery will quench the thirst and cream teas, ice creams and hot foods will be served up after the ride.

To enter and for more information, click here.

