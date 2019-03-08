Five things to do: Dancing and drinking on the pier

Grand Pier will hold a Oktoberfest-themed event this month. Grand Pier

As the colder months set in, it can become harder to find events to tempt you out in the wintry weather.

But, the activities planned for this weekend are sure to spark your interest, with music, beer, slime and a new fun palace event.

-First, on the list, The Lions Brass 4 Youth senior and junior bands who will be holding a concert on Friday at Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road, from 7:30pm.

The concert is in aid of the Children's Hospice South West, in Wraxall.

Tickets, priced £7, can be purchased on the door or you can contact 01934 632274.

- On Saturday, the biggest event of the weekend will be hosted at the Grand Pier from 2-8pm.

The Grand Pierkeller will run two sessions, from 2-6pm and 8pm-midnight serving a range of beer, cider and cocktails as well as non-alcoholic options.

Live music and entertainment will be provided by The Die Heidelberger Boys who will be performing throughout.

The audience can expect to hear their favourite British sing-alongs infused with an oompa style. Food will also be available to purchase.

Tickets, priced £12.50-15, can be purchased at www.grandpier.co.uk

For anyone left standing there will be a disco at the end of the show.

Remember to get your lederhosen out, because fancy dress is encouraged.

- The library, in Walliscote Road, will be holding a fun palace event for people who would like to try new hobbies on Sunday.

Members of the public are welcome to the event to try art, photography, creative writing, lace-making, sewing and more.

The event will run from 10am-12pm.

- For the kids, there is a slime and science workshop which will be held on Sunday at the museum, in Burlington Street from 10-4pm.

The workshop gives children, aged four and over, a chance to be messy and creative while playing with slime.

Tickets, priced £5, can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk - Lastly, there will be a blessing service for pets which will be taking place on Sunday at St Saviour's Church hall, in Locking Road, at 3pm.

