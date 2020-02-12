Advanced search

Marco Pierre White's special Valentine's menu

PUBLISHED: 15:40 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 12 February 2020

Famed restaurateur Marco Pierre White has put a special menu together for doting couples to enjoy this Valentine's Day at his Congresbury-based restaurant.

Jade Kelsall, from the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, said: "What better way to share the love this Valentine's Day and show how much you care than a meal out with your loved one?

"To come out and enjoy a meal with that special someone that's been put together by Marco Pierre White is, we think, the perfect way to show how much you care.

"We'll be pulling out all the stops to make sure the service is first class and the ambience just right for the most romantic night of the year, where couples can share the love.

"We're in the business of feeding people and feeding them well in a nice environment with excellent service, and that is what people can, without doubt, come to expect this Valentine's Day."

For further details, visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/bristol/

