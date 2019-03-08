Five things to do this weekend: Mendip Challenge for fundraisers

Weston Hospicecare Mendip Challenge. The Mercury Team with their medals for completing 10 miles. Archant

The good weather in recent days has definitely felt like summer has arrived.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This weekend there is plenty to do to make the most of the sunshine, including one of the biggest events of the summer.

* Music fans are in for a treat in Weston this weekend.

The Winter Gardens is preparing to play host to the The Gardens Music on tonight (Friday) and Saturday.

Some great acts are lined up to perform, including The Lipinskis, Eastertown and Real Heroes.

The event will get underway at 7.30pm on Friday, with the action restarting at 2pm on Saturday.

* A charity day will be held in Winscombe on Saturday, in aid of Weston Hospicecare and BRACE-Alzheimer's Research.

CV Gower Funeral Directors, in The Square, will put on cakes, a barbecue, face-painting, raffle and more from 11am-3.30pm.

* The Love Banwell group will hold a picnic on Saturday from noon to 4pm.

It will be held at the recreation ground, in Westfield Crescent.

* Summer days, mean live music at Weston's Grove Park.

This Sunday will see The Cadbury Wind Band perform at the bandstand from 2.30-5pm.

If the weather holds, it promises to be a lovely relaxing way to enjoy the weekend.

* Sunday is one of the biggest days in Weston Hospicecare's calendar.

Hundreds of walkers will take on The Mendip Challenge, hiking 10, 20 or 30 miles.

The event has always captured the public's imagination, but this year more than most with all the 10 and 20-mile places sold out.

But fear not if you have left it too late to take part this year, as there will be a celebration at Weston Cricket Club, throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.

Food and drink will be available to buy for walkers and their supporters.