Win tickets to be a part of the Greatest Showman singalong

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 July 2019

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman

Archant

A sing-along featuring one of the highest selling musicals of all time is coming to Weston, and Mercury readers have the chance of winning tickets to be a part of it.

The award-winning musical The Greatest Showman sing-along will be at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on July 31.

The event will showcase the song lyrics on a screen for all to get involved.

The musical featuring Zac Efron, Hugh Jackson and Zendaya, is inspired by the life of PT Barnum, a businessman who went from rags to riches as a result of his successful circus.

Barnum's show displayed various acts, such as a popular and successful appearance from a woman called Joyce Heth who was believed to be the oldest woman alive at 161 years old, to several other acts riddled with curiosities.

Despite his thriving business, Barnum was faced with some hardships as his wife, Charity urges him to get a proper job and he falls in love with Swedish singer Jenny Lind whom he manages.

The businessman finds a way to overcome each obstacle, he always perseveres.

The Greatest Showman, released in 2018, is a display of how Barnum overcame hurdles he was faced with in life along with 11 original songs which topped music charts around the world for weeks.

The Greatest Showman sing-along will be taking place at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on July 31 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Blakehay Theatre to offer readers a pair of tickets for the 3pm show and another pair for 7.30pm show at the end of this month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Who is The Greatest Showman inspired by?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Greatest Showman sing-along, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 25 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

