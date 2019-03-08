Win

WIN: Tickets to see ABBA tribute in Weston

The sounds of one of the world's most famous and successful bands will be recreated on a Weston stage next month, promising a night sing-along fun.

ABBA Forever will captivate the crowd at The Playhouse, in High Street, on September 20 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

The Swedish pop legends have a huge back catalogue of hits which has earned them a dedicated legion of fans the world over.

Popular tunes like Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take A Chance On Me, and Gimme, Gimme, Gimme are sure to get an outing and have The Playhouse crowd joyfully singing along.

The show boasts a six-piece band and top-class vocals meaning die-hard ABBA fans will not leave disappointed by this replication of the sounds of Benny, Bjorn, Agnetha and Anni-Frid.

Julie Sweeney, the show's producer, said: "Abba Forever is a great concert experience for all ages, authentically reproducing some of the best pop hits of all time."

Jane Ellis, who stars as Agnetha in the show, added: "I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform some of the best songs of all time and tour some of the UK's most prestigious venues and beautiful theatres.

"We play all the big ABBA hits and more, even putting some surprise album tracks in there for the most ardent ABBA fan."

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see ABBA Forever on September 20.

