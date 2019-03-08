Win

WIN tickets to Adele songbook show in Weston

Katie Markham as Adele. Picture: Joe Mullan joemullanphotography.co.uk

For a decade the world has been treated to the incredible voice of Adele and some of her greatest works will be performed in a show at Weston's Playhouse.

Someone Like You: The Adele Songbook will bring together a number of the best-selling artist's most memorable songs from her award-winning albums 19, 21 and 25.

Katie Markham will take to the stage to give an incredible performance of Adele's tracks.

She is no stranger to hitting the high notes, having been a former X Factor finalist.

Katie is looking forward to recreating the buzz around Adele's music.

She said: "There is a real beauty to Adele's music.

"I think that's why it appeals to so many people; she lays raw emotion out for all the world to see."

Adele has been a music industry A-list star almost from the moment her first single was released.

Her first album, 19, rocketed to the top of the charts and she has not looked back ever since.

Adele has such a catalogue of great songs it is easy to forget she is only 31 years old.

And those records will be performed in front of a packed Weston crowd on October 17.

Songs, including Hello, Skyfall, Chasing Pavements, Someone Like You, will be performed at The Playhouse.

The show will start next month at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £21.50-22.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 654544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on September 12.

